Gordon Ramsay recalls moment Adam Peaty asked to marry his daughter

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the moment Adam Peaty asked to marry his daughter, Holly.

Holly Ramsay will walk down the aisle at Christmastime, he revealed, adding his daughter and her fiancé were well into planning their impending nuptials.

"It's going to be a Christmas wedding and they're looking at areas and venues and lots of planning," Gordon, 58, revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show, in an interview set to air on Saturday.

Asked whether Adam, an Olympic swimmer, had asked him separately for permission to marry Holly, 25, Gordon was candid.

"Not really permission but he's a very nice guy. He's so down to earth and so focused and disciplined," he shared, explaining Adam, 30, had instead asked for his and wife Tana's blessing.

"He sat us down in Cornwall," the celebrity chef recalled.

"He said 'Holly is just the perfect woman. I'd like to get your blessing - from you and Tana for her hand in marriage'. It was that sort of amazing moment - everything went quiet. As a future son-in-law, we couldn't ask for anyone better."

Gordon also let slip he was already thinking about his "father of the bride" wedding speech.

"It's going to be something short and simple - don't f**k this up!" he joked, adding, "He's so grounded. Those two get on so well. It's a blessing."