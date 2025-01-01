Steve Martin reveals Martin Short got Covid-19 after SNL50 special

Martin Short has been forced to reschedule two shows due to getting Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Steve Martin revealed that his comedy partner had been diagnosed with the virus after filming the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special in New York City over the weekend.

Alongside a photo of Short, 74, greeting Maya Rudolph with a kiss backstage at the event, Martin joked that the "Covid curse is real".

"Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why? The SNL 50th Covid curse is real," he teased.

Accordingly, Martin announced that two of his and Only Murders in the Building co-star's upcoming The Dukes Of Funnytown! shows set to take place at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina on 22 February and the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Tennessee on 23 February have been postponed until October.

"So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we'll be funnier then, anyway," the 79-year-old added.

Representatives for Short and Rudolph have not yet commented on the news.

But during the SNL50 special, Colin Jost joked during the Weekend Update segment that it might not have been the best idea to pack so many comedy legends into one small studio.

"Health experts are facing increased pressure this winter in the face of outbreaks of COVID, the flu, RSV and nanovirus, which they're calling a quad-demic," he said. "So we did the smart thing and packed every beloved entertainer over 60 into one tiny space."