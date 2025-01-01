Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD after Rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the Rust tragedy.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed when a live round was discharged from a prop revolver that the 30 Rock actor was using on the set of the Western movie.

Amid the debut episode of his upcoming TLC reality TV show titled The Baldwins, Alec is filmed having a candid conversation with his wife Hilaria Baldwin about the shooting.

"This has been just surreal," Alec said, according to a preview obtained by People. "I mean, I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, 'Well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it,' and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything."

In a confessional, Alec noted that the past year has been "terrible" and there were days when he couldn't get out of bed.

Hilaria, 41, then described how her husband's mental health had "declined" around the time he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 and that his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) had also worsened.

"Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline," she continued. "He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?'"

Meanwhile, Alec recalled not knowing how to respond to a friend who asked how he was coping.

"I said, 'I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake,'" the 66-year-old remembered.

Alec, who shares seven children with Hilaria, went on trial in July 2024.

However, the case was dismissed after the judge ruled authorities had improperly withheld evidence from the defence.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Baldwins is set to premiere on 23 February.