Michael Jackson accusers to appear in Leaving Neverland follow-up

A follow-up to the 2019 documentary about Michael Jackson's accusers is set to be released next month.

Directed by Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland included interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both allege the King of Pop sexually abused them when they were children.

Robson and Safechuck are currently preparing to go to court over a lawsuit in which they claim Jackson's companies were responsible for protecting them from alleged abuse from the Billie Jean singer. A November 2026 trial date has been proposed.

Jackson, who died at the age of 50 in 2009, denied the allegations during his lifetime. Executors of his estate also continue to do so.

But on Thursday, producers at AMOS Pictures announced that they will release a sequel to Leaving Neverland, titled Leaving Neverland II: Surviving Michael Jackson. The 49-minute film will air on Channel 4 in the U.K. on 18 March.

"Continuing the story of Wade Robson and James Safechuck on their decade-long quest to have their day in court against Michael Jackson's companies," a summary reads. "Filmed over five years with full access to Wade, James, their families and legal teams, Leaving Neverland II: Surviving Michael Jackson tells the story of a difficult journey and its many twists, turns and setbacks."

The documentary will also examine the impact the release of Leaving Neverland and an interview with Oprah Winfrey had on Robson and Safechuck and their families, as well as the "hard-core" fans of Jackson.

In addition, producers announced that a third and final film on the subject is also in development.

Though Leaving Neverland was broadcast on HBO in two parts in March 2019, network executives won't be involved as Jackson estate officials sued them for breaching a non-disparagement clause dating back to 1992 by distributing the film.

A biopic of Jackson's life, authorised by his family, is set to be released in October.