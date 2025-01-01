Daniel Craig reacts to Amazon's takeover of James Bond franchise

Daniel Craig has responded to Amazon taking creative control of the James Bond franchise.

Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson shocked Hollywood on Thursday when they announced they were stepping back and handing creative control of the beloved spy films over to Amazon MGM Studios.

Craig, who was the last actor to play Bond in the 2021 film No Time to Die, reacted to the news in a statement to Variety.

"My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished," he said. "I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

Craig made his debut as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale and appeared in four more films before calling time on his run. He followed in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

The next Bond has yet to be announced and the future of the popular franchise is now unclear.

While he was supportive, former Bond Girl Valerie Leon was less than pleased during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

"I think it's madness, absolute madness. We all enjoy Bond as it was," The Spy Who Loved Me actress stated. "Of course, money was involved and that's why Amazon have taken it over. It'll never be the same again, ever."

After original Bond producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli died in 1996, his daughter Barbara and stepson Michael continued to produce the franchise. They will remain co-owners of the property alongside Amazon MGM Studios, which has held the rights to Bond since Amazon's acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Wilson, who is in his 80s, is retiring from Hollywood and focusing on his art and charitable projects, while his stepsister, 64, will continue working in the industry on other titles.

Outside of Bond, she has produced films such as The Rhythm Section, Till, and Blue Road: The Edna O'Brien Story.