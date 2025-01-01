Nicolas Cage responds to ex's 'frivolous' lawsuit over their son's alleged attack

Nicolas Cage has responded to his ex's "frivolous" lawsuit over their son's alleged attack.

The actor's former partner Christina Fulton is suing him and their 34-year-old son Weston after the latter allegedly physically assaulted her early last year.

In court documents obtained by People this week, Fulton claimed Cage enabled their son's alleged behaviour by ignoring his mental health issues.

The mother and son were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical in April 2024, but at the time, Fulton denied the row and claimed she was trying to help Weston after he experienced a "mental health crisis".

In July that year, Weston was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and released on bail. Fulton later claimed she had been "brutally assaulted" by her son, leaving her with several injuries including a concussion and dental trauma.

"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," the lawsuit states, according to the outlet.

"Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."

Fulton has also alleged that Cage further enabled their son by bailing him out of jail on several occasions and drinking alcohol with him, despite Weston's history of substance abuse.

In response to the lawsuit, a lawyer for the Con Air actor has called the allegations "absurd and frivolous".

"Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man," the attorney said in a statement obtained by People. "Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother."

In a separate statement, Weston's attorney called the allegations a "money grab and call for attention".

Cage began dating the actress in 1988 and they welcomed Weston in 1990. The Face/Off star has two younger children from other relationships.