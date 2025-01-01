John Carpenter pays tribute to frequent collaborator Peter Jason

Famed horror director John Carpenter will miss his frequent collaborator Peter Jason "terribly" following his death.

The prolific character actor, who has more than 270 acting credits to his name, has passed away at the age of 80. No further details about his death are currently known.

Halloween director Carpenter took to X on Thursday to pay tribute to one of his regular actors.

"Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died," he wrote. "His first movie was Howard Hawks' Rio Lobo. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly."

Jason appeared in seven of Carpenter's films between 1987 and 2001: Prince of Darkness, They Live, Body Bags, In the Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., and Ghosts of Mars.

In addition to Carpenter, the actor enjoyed a regular collaboration with the director Walter Hill, starring in eight of his projects including the 1982 cop action-comedy 48 Hrs.

Jason made his film debut in 1970 with Rio Lobo and went on to appear in films such as The Hunt for Red October, Arachnophobia, The Karate Kid, Seabiscuit, Mortal Kombat and Dante's Peak.

In television, he is best known for playing the dim-witted Con Stapleton in Deadwood between 2004 and 2006 and in the 2019 TV film.

His many TV credits also include Hawaii Five-O, Starsky & Hutch, Desperate Housewives, Mad Men, NCIS and Baskets.