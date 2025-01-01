Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer welcome second child - report

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are now reportedly the proud parents of two daughters.

The music producer and actress welcomed their second child, a daughter, last week, according to Page Six.

A source told the publication that the Uptown Funk hitmaker wore a mask during his brief appearance at his mother Ann Dexter-Jones' birthday party on Wednesday as a precaution because "he and Grace had a baby five days ago".

Ronson, who reportedly wore a mask the whole time, was joined by many family members. His DJ sister Samantha Ronson and stepfather, Foreigner musician Mick Jones, were in attendance alongside Ronson's stepsister Annabelle Dexter-Jones and her chef fiancé Daniel Humm.

The reported new arrival is the sixth grandchild of Hollywood acting legend Meryl Streep, who is Gummer's mother.

Ronson, 49, and Gummer, 38, started dating in 2020 and got married in September 2021. They are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Ruthie.

The American Horror Story actress revealed her second pregnancy in December when she showed up to their annual festive party wearing a red form-fitting dress that showed off her baby bump.

The couple have no children from their previous marriages. Ronson was married to French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume between 2011 and 2018 and Gummer was briefly wed to musician Tay Strathairn in 2019.

Ronson and Gummer have yet to confirm the report.