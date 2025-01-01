George Clooney addresses the gap between him and wife Amal

George Clooney has offered a rare insight into his feelings about the age gap between him and his wife Amal Clooney.

The 63-year-old Hollywood star first met Amal, 47, in 2013 - and they went on to marry in 2014 before welcoming twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, who are now aged seven.

The couple may have been together for over a decade, but George is only now sharing the nerves he felt when he first started dating the British-Lebanese international human rights lawyer - and that their age difference played on his mind.

He told the New York Times, "I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed."

Although he is secure in his marriage, George also revealed he worries about how his life will progress as he gets older faster than everyone else in his family unit.

The ER star said, "I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60. I said, 'Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I'm 90'... there are some things you're not doing (at that age) no matter how many granola bars you eat."

He added, "I told Amal, 'We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can,'" he went on. "Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"