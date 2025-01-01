Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck declared legally single 6 weeks after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been officially declared single by the courts.

The pair settled their divorce six weeks ago, on 6 January.

Now court documents obtained by People magazine show that as of 21 February, they have been declared legally single.

Jennifer, 55, and Ben, 52, rekindled their romance in 2021, after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

They married in Las Vegas in July 2022, then had a larger ceremony in front of friends and family in August 2022 at Ben's Georgia mansion.

Rumours around the couple swirled for months, until Jennifer finally filed for divorce in August 2024, exactly two years after their ceremony in Georgia. She listed their date of separation as 26 April 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The singer filed for divorce without a lawyer, requesting no spousal support for either party, and for attorney's fees to be split.

She also requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored.

Documents also obtained by People in January show the pair will share any profit from their Beverly Hills mansion once it's been sold.

Last year, Jennifer admitted that despite everything, she didn't regret the relationship.

"Not one second," she told Interview magazine. "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times."