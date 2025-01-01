Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are dating - report

(Cover) - EN Sex & Love - Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are dating, according to reports.

The couple have kept their relationship under the radar so far.

"They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," a source tells People, after the We Live in Time actor, 41, and the A Complete Unknown actress, 34, were recently spotted sitting next to each other during a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London's West End.

A video posted on social media showed the pair, wearing casual clothes and chatting before the show began.

Andrew was recently in a relationship with spiritual reader Kate Tomas, but the pair split "months" before she revealed in October that they were no longer together.

Andrew has been open about the fact that he never talks about his relationships.

"I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he told Esquire in October 2024.

Monica is best known for her role in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, and is currently starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.