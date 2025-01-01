MrBeast admits he's struggling with his mental health

YouTuber MrBeast has admitted the pressure of his job has left him struggling with his mental health.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the biggest YouTuber in the world, with more than 300 million subscribers.

Last year he partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to create a competition called Beast Games where 1000 people compete for $10 million (£7.91 million), which is the biggest cash prize in entertainment history.

Now the 26-year-old has admitted the pressure that comes with his job is getting to him.

"If my mental health was a priority I wouldn't be as successful as I am, and that's just a sad fact," he confessed on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

"I am like f**k why am I doing this? This is so f**king hard. It's just a lot man you're just going constantly."

When podcast host Stephen Bartlett asked if he was happy, he replied. 'This year so far, I'm more unhappy than happy and it's just, they're just things you got to do that just aren't fun."

However, he admitted he never wants to stop making content despite feeling close to burnout.

"It just all rests my shoulders and if I don't film there is no content, like the channel just literally ceases if I stop filming," he shared.

He told how his engagement to partner Thea Booysen, 27, at Christmas helps him manage the stress that comes with his career.

"You could probably count on one hand the amount of people on the planet that actually would make a good partner for me and she's one of them," he shared.

"She really understands that work is what I live for, what keeps me going and she supports me and she understands how important it is."

He added, "The big thing is hanging out with Thea, is so frictionless, we play the same video games, we watch the same shows, we're very interested in the same things, she loves learning like I do, so it's exciting."