Kristen Bell almost turned down hosting the SAG awards

Kristen Bell has admitted she almost turned down the offer to host the Screen Actors Guild awards.

This year's SAG awards are due to take place on 25 February at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

They'll be hosted by the Nobody Wants This star.

However, Kristen, 44, admitted she was initially reluctant to take the gig as she's become used to being at home.

She revealed how the first thing that went through her mind when she was offered the gig was, "Do I want to do any work?"

"I've been a stay-at-home mom for the last eight to nine months, and I'm in a groove," she told Extra.

Kristen has two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine, with husband Dax Shepard.

She admitted that "they don't love" her fame, adding that "they're understanding, but they don't love when strangers take attention away from them."

Kristen had previously confessed that she was worried the awards show felt indulgent after the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

"It felt very superfluous to have an awards show. I felt, 'We should cancel all of the awards this year and donate all of the money,'" she told People. "I realised, 'Wait a minute. If you cancel the awards shows, you are cancelling, hundreds of hundreds if not thousands of jobs for people in Los Angeles who need them. Gig workers, musicians, hairstylists, makeup artists, drivers, caterers, tech workers - it's actually imperative to the economy of rebuilding that we have these awards shows," she said.