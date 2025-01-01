Colman Domingo 'had a blast' filming Edgar Wright's The Running Man

Colman Domingo "had a blast" shooting Edgar Wright's new version of The Running Man.

The Oscar-nominated actor felt like he had been "shot out of a canon" when he joined the likes of Glen Powell, Josh Brolin and Lee Pace on the set of the dystopian action thriller film.

"Dude, in Edgar's hands, my God. I had such a good time. I was like, shot out of a canon - I had a blast! Especially with Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, and Lee Pace, they're all great dudes. We had a great time. And Edgar's mind is so vast, and you just want to get inside his brain," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It feels like it has such a pulse. I'm excited for people to see it."

The upcoming movie is the second film adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name following the 1987 feature starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Powell stars as Ben Richards, a falsely convicted man who must compete in the TV game show The Running Man, where people are chased by murderous hunters across the world to win money. Domingo will play the show's host Bobby Thompson.

Speaking of the film's relevance today, the Sing Sing actor added with a laugh, "The film itself is like sort of this dystopian, chaotic world where murder is the game show. And it feels... it feels timely."

The Running Man is due to be released in cinemas on 7 November.