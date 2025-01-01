Keke Palmer wins Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards

Keke Palmer has taken home the trophy for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

The actor, singer and TV personality saw off competition from fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe.

Also winning big on the night were Martin Lawrence and Kerry Washington who took out Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture respectively.

War drama The Six Triple Eight won the Outstanding Motion Picture prize.

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards, presented Saturday night in a televised ceremony live from Pasadena, California, is an annual awards ceremony hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People.

Comedian-actor-writer host Deon Cole opened proceedings with a joke poking fun at Kanye West and his scantily clad wife Bianca Censori.

The awards honour outstanding performances in more than 40 categories including film, TV, theatre, music and literature.

A complete list of winners in categories presented Saturday night (not previously announced) follows here.

Entertainer of the Year: Keke Palmer

Outstanding Motion Picture: The Six Triple Eight

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Kerry Washington - The Six Triple Eight

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Martin Lawrence - Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Outstanding International Motion Picture: Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Damon Wayans - Poppa's House

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Michael Rainey Jr - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: Wicked: The Soundtrack

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: Residuals - Chris Brown