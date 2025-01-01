Anora leads Oscar buzz after triple win at Spirit Awards

Anora has won Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Mikey Madison took home Best Lead Performance for the same film.

The sex-worker dramedy continued its run of wins at the 40th anniversary of the awards, which were handed out on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The film also took home Best Director for Sean Baker.

In his acceptance speech, Baker said the indie film business is "struggling more than ever" with little pay for those who take part.

"The system has to be changed," he said. "It's completely unsustainable. We shouldn't be barely getting by."

Buddy comedy A Real Pain was a double winner, with Best Screenplay for writer-director-star Jesse Eisenberg, and Best Supporting Performance for Kieran Culkin.

Here's the highlight list of winners.

Best Feature: Anora

Best Lead Performance: Mikey Madison. Anora

Best Supporting Performance: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora

Best International Film: Flow

Best Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Cinematography: Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Hollywood Black

Best New Scripted Series: Shogun

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Best Documentary: No Other Land