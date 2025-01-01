Anora leads Oscar buzz after triple win at Spirit Awards

- NEWS
Anora has won Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Mikey Madison took home Best Lead Performance for the same film.
The sex-worker dramedy continued its run of wins at the 40th anniversary of the awards, which were handed out on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.
The film also took home Best Director for Sean Baker.
In his acceptance speech, Baker said the indie film business is "struggling more than ever" with little pay for those who take part.
"The system has to be changed," he said. "It's completely unsustainable. We shouldn't be barely getting by."
Buddy comedy A Real Pain was a double winner, with Best Screenplay for writer-director-star Jesse Eisenberg, and Best Supporting Performance for Kieran Culkin.
Here's the highlight list of winners.
Best Feature: Anora
Best Lead Performance: Mikey Madison. Anora
Best Supporting Performance: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora
Best International Film: Flow
Best Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Best Cinematography: Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Hollywood Black
Best New Scripted Series: Shogun
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Best Documentary: No Other Land