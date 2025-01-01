Rob McElhenney reveals he was cut from The Devil's Own

Rob McElhenney has recalled one of the major low points of his acting career.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star revealed his role in the 1997 crime thriller The Devil's Own ended up on the cutting room floor.

Last year, Ryan Reynolds announced he was "mortified" to cut McElhenney's Deadpool & Wolverine cameo because "the sequence wasn't working" but his Welcome to Wrexham co-owner has revealed this isn't the worst cut he's taken.

Talking about The Devil's Own on US talk show Hot Ones he explained, "That was one of the most humiliating and terrible experiences of my life because it was my first acting job in a movie. I got to do a scene with Harrison Ford, I got to do a scene with Brad Pitt, I got to do a scene with Julia Stiles, Rubén Blades - all these incredible actors."

The late '90s film followed a police officer (Ford) who takes in a young house guest (Pitt), only to discover that he is an Irish Republican Army terrorist on the run.

"The movie's coming out, and I notice I don't get an invite to the premiere or the friends and family screening," McElhenney continued. "But I'm thinking, 'Oh, it'll be fine.' And then, we go to the movie - all my friends, everybody, my family buys tickets - and I'm just not in it at all. They cut me completely out of the movie, didn't give me a heads up, nothing."

McElhenny is currently starring in the Apple TV+ hit series Mythic Quest.