Anthony Mackie dreams of performing on London stage

Anthony Mackie dreams of starring in a play on London's West End.

The Avengers star appeared in the Broadway productions Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Drowning Crow and A Behanding in Spokane between 2003 and 2010 but hasn't been back on the stage since.

He harbours a desire to make his comeback in London, and after 15 years focused on film and TV, Mackie wants to use his star power to support an up-and-coming playwright instead of starring in a well-known production.

"I want the opportunity to find a new writer, a new voice, a new opinion on the world, and present that. It's like there are only so many times you can play Hamlet. I want to do something different and something creative and timely to now," he told Deadline.

After he and the journalist threw around some names, he lamented, "All of the good playwrights are now writing on four Netflix shows and two Apple shows... But I'd like to find a young playwright in London, that's the challenge."

However, it is unclear how Mackie, 46, will carve out the time to rehearse and star in a West End play given his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He recently made his debut as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World and he will return as the character in the upcoming team-up movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which film this summer and next.

If that wasn't enough, he is also slated to star in the upcoming films Monsanto, Ending Things and Clybourne Park and the TV show 12 12 12.