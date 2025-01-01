Maya Hawke was 'disturbed' watching mum Uma Thurman in Kill Bill Vol. 2

Maya Hawke was "disturbed" watching her mum Uma Thurman being buried alive in Kill Bill Vol. 2.

The Stranger Things star, who is the daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke, admitted she had traumatic experiences watching her parents die or come close to death as their screen characters when she was younger.

With her mum, she specifically singled out Quentin Tarantino's 2004 revenge action movie in which Uma's character, the Bride, is sealed into a coffin and buried alive, although she later manages to escape.

"I was so disturbed when I saw Kill Bill 2 specifically - I was older when I saw Pulp Fiction so I was fine with that - but the coffin thing, I just couldn't," Maya, 26, said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

On a "common theme", the Inside Out 2 voice star also recalled seeing Ethan pretend to kill himself during a 2012 production of Anton Chekhov's play Ivanov when she was "really young". She admitted that she was "terrified" and cried "sheets of tears" seeing her father involved in such a tragic on-stage moment.

The Asteroid City actress candidly confessed that she hadn't seen a lot of her parents' films because she never knows "when is the right time" to watch them as they're "too important" to see casually.

"There's strange windows of opportunity to experience them but you also do want to understand the work, the life's work and dedication that your family members have put into this craft that you are also, you know, putting your energy and love into," she shared.

When asked by host Josh Horowitz to name a film she hasn't seen, Maya revealed she had not yet watched her dad's breakthrough performance in 1989's Dead Poets Society.

Calling the omission "so embarrassing", the Do Revenge star added, "That one's locked in a box for a rainy day."

Her parents were married between 1998 and 2005. Her younger brother Levon, 23, is also an actor.