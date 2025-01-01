Keanu Reeves reveals agreement to make Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves has revealed he has an agreement from DC Studios to start work on a Constantine sequel.

Reeves starred as occult expert John Constantine in the 2005 adaptation of DC Comics supernatural tale, which initially received mixed reviews but has since become a cult hit.

The John Wick actor has long sought to reteam with director Francis Lawrence on a follow-up, plans which he revealed are now coming to fruition.

"We've been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, 'OK.' So, we're going to try and write a script," he told the Inverse website.

"John Constantine's going to be tortured even more," Reeves added.

Lawrence previously revealed he was "closer than ever to being able to do a sequel."

Constantine is loosely based on Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette's Hellblazer series featuring Constantine, a chain-smoking exorcist who can see the true faces of angels and demons.