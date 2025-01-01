Rose Byrne and Andrew Scott win acting honours at Berlin Film Festival

Rose Byrne and Andrew Scott won the top acting prizes at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Byrne won her leading performance honour for her lead performance in Mary Bronstein's If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You, with Scott taking the best supporting performance gong for playing Broadway composer Richard Rogers in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon.

Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud won the 2025 Berlinale Golden Bear - the top prize at the event - for Dreams, a queer love story that completes his Sex, Love, Dreams trilogy.

The drama follows a teenage girl's infatuation with her female teacher, told through a novel she has written about the events.

The runner-up Silver Bear Grand Jury prize went to Gabriel Mascaro's dystopian fantasy The Blue Trail.

Chinese director Huo Meng won the Silver Bear for best director for his drama Living the Land, about a family of poor farmers scraping by as China's economy transforms around them.