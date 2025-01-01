Timothy Dalton 'shocked' by James Bond's Amazon move

Former James Bond star Timothy Dalton has expressed shock that tech giant Amazon have taken control of the character.

Bond fans were left stunned on Thursday when a deal was announced that would result in longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pass complete creative control to Jeff Bezos' Amazon MGM Studios.

Dalton, who played James Bond in 1987's The Living Daylights and 1989's Licence to Kill, expressed his surprise at the end of Wilson, Broccoli and her father, Albert R. 'Cubby' Broccoli's stewardship of the superspy franchise.

"I was very, very surprised and shocked," Dalton told the Radio Times. "Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot.

"He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say. He was well in charge of the show and that's not so anymore."

However, Dalton did say he wished Amazon chiefs all the best.

"Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best," he added. "They'll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies."

Wilson, Broccoli and Amazon MGM will remain co-owners of the franchise, but Amazon now has total control of its intellectual property.