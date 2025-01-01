Paris Hilton celebrates 44th birthday with celebrity pals

Paris Hilton has celebrated her 44th birthday with a star-studded party at her home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The businesswoman and mum of two was joined by a group of celebrity friends to mark the occasion, including Anya Taylor Joy, Sofía Vergara, Julia Fox, Sydney Sweeney, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Sia and a newly single Jessica Alba.

Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage, Cara Delevingne, Jenna Dewan, Seth MacFarlane, Ashley Benson, Machine Gun Kelly, Scout Willis, Kiernan Shipka, Diplo and Will.i.am were also in attendance, as was Snoop Dogg, who led party attendees in singing Happy Birthday to Hilton while a cake was brought out.

Guests arrived to a long pink carpet, which led into a huge room decked out with more pink decor including giant balloons and flowers.

The former socialite shared footage from inside the celebration on her social media pages, including video of herself dancing on a table to Britney Spears' Work B**ch.

On Hilton's actual birthday - which was on 17 February - longtime family friend Kris Jenner celebrated the star with a series of throwback photos on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @ParisHilton! You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you," Jenner's caption read.