Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael arrested on family violence charges

Michael Lohan has reportedly been arrested on a felony assault charge after he allegedly flipped his estranged wife Kate Major out of her chair.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lindsay Lohan's dad was taken into custody on Saturday in Texas on a felony assault charge called "continuous violence against the family".

A representative for the Harris County Sheriff's Office revealed that Major was undergoing a mammogram when she shared that Lohan had flipped her out of a chair several days prior, causing her pain and discomfort as a result.

A female deputy claims she saw bruises on Major and then spoke with Lohan, who was placed under arrest at his home.

A bond has been set for $30,000 (£23,750), and Lohan is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The estranged couple have a history of domestic abuse allegations on both sides.

Lohan met Major through his daughter when Major was an entertainment reporter.

They became engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in October 2014.

In October 2015, Lohan and Major's sons were removed from their home after social services obtained video footage of the pair in an "extreme argument" in front of the baby boys. Custody was ultimately awarded to Lohan's mother.

Major and Lohan have reportedly been estranged since she filed for divorce in 2018.