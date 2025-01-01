Conclave takes home Best Film at the SAG Awards

Papal drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, has taken out film honours at The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025.

The movie was presented with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, seeing off competition from fellow nominees A Complete Unknown, Anora, Emilia Pérez and Wicked.

The award follows on from the hit film's wins at the BAFTAs and puts it in pole position for further glory at the Oscars on 3 March.

Individual film awards went to Demi Moore who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Timothée Chalamet who nabbed the corresponding award for a male actor.

Over on TV, Only Murders in the Building and Shogun were the big winners on the night, voted best in show in the comedy and drama categories.

Legendary actor and two-time Oscar-winner Jane Fonda was presented with the annual Life Achievement Award.

Hosted by Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, the 31st annual SAG Awards ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Prizes were awarded by members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) across 15 categories stacked with some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Here's a complete list of the winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: The Fall Guy

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Martin Short, Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Shogun