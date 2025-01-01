Patrick Schwarzenegger brands famous last name 'frustrating'

Patrick Schwarzenegger has claimed a famous last name is not a ticket to success in Hollywood.

Schwarzenegger spoke to The Sunday Times about his role as Saxon Ratliff in the third season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, acknowledging that many may accuse him of landing the part because of his famous family.

"I know there are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is," he told the outlet.

"They're not seeing that I've had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I've been on."

The Staircase star continued, "Of course, it's frustrating, and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, 'I wish I didn't have my last name.' But that's a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone."

The actor is the third of the four children shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - a sibling to Katherine, Christina and Christopher.

His parent split in 2011 after it was revealed his dad had an affair and fathered a son with their housekeeper.

Schwarzenegger landed the role on The White Lotus a week after proposing to his fiancée, model Abby Champion. The wedding is scheduled for later this year.