COVID-19 stops Martin Short accepting his SAG Award

Martin Short skipped the Screen Actors Guild Awards because he was suffering a bout of COVID-19.

The entertainer won best actor in a comedy series for Only Murders In The Building, in which he stars alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

His award was presented by Joey King and Jack Quaid, who accepted the trophy on his behalf, because of his inability to attend.

It has been confirmed that he caught the virus at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special last week.

"The honour of being in Only Murders In The Building is the most spectacular compliment anyone could be given," he shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"The honour of being awarded by your peers is even greater. Thank you so so much."

Two days earlier, Steve Martin had revealed that Short got COVID-19 at the Saturday Night Live taping last weekend, possibly from Maya Rudolph.

Martin took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a snap of Short and Rudolph kissing during the special.

"Maya had COVID. Marty has COVID. I wonder why? The SNL 50th COVID curse is real," Martin teased in his post.

He also confirmed that two sold-out upcoming shows on his sold-out comedy tour with Short have been postponed for several months.

"So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we'll be funnier then anyway," Martin concluded.