Timothée Chalamet declares he's in 'pursuit of greatness' amid SAG Awards speech

Timothée Chalamet asserted he wants to be "one of the greats" during a heartfelt speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The actor won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown at the prizegiving staged at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

Timothée beat out The Brutalist's Adrien Brody, Queer's Daniel Craig, Sing Sing's Colman Domingo, and Conclave's Ralph Fiennes.

After being presented with the award by Lily Gladstone and Michelle Yeoh, the Dune star insisted he was surprised to be named the winner.

"Thank you. I was not expecting this at all, truly," he began. "I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much this means to me, but the truth is this was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist. Mr. Bob Dylan. A true American hero. It was the honour of a lifetime playing him."

Timothée went on to thank his mother Nicole Flender and his fellow A Complete Unknown castmembers, such as Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro, for their support.

To conclude, the New York City native opened up about the hopes he was for his career.

"Lastly, I can't downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me. I know we're in a subjective business," the 29-year-old continued. "The truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don't usually talk like that. But I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps. And I wanna be up there. I'm deeply grateful for that. This doesn't signify that but it's a little more fuel, a little more ammo to keep going."

A Complete Unknown has also received eight nominations for the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nod for Timothée.