Blake Lively slams Hollywood Reporter's 'Blake vs. Baldoni' cover

Blake Lively has slammed a magazine cover illustrating her legal fight with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

On Friday The Hollywood Reporter revealed its latest cover story, Blake vs. Baldoni: An Exclusive Look Behind the Battle Lines of Hollywood's Uncivil War.

It contained a David and Goliath graphic showing the actress aiming a slingshot armed with a cellphone at Baldoni. In response Lively has issued a statement condemning the image as "sexist".

"The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself," Lively's rep said in a statement to E! News. "The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way."

Also featured on the cover were illustrations of Reynolds as his 'Nicepool' character in Deadpool & Wolverine, allegedly a reference to Baldoni, a ths well as the It Ends With Us filmmaker's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

Lively is currently suing her former co-star for alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and lost wages.

He has filed a $400 million lawsuit against her,Reynolds, and the couple's publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation and extortion in response to their accusations.