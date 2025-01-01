Lucy Liu felt 'hurt' for her Old Guy character

Lucy Liu felt "hurt" when she read part of the script for 'Old Guy'.

The 56-year-old actress stars as Anata alongside Christoph Waltz in the new action comedy that follows an aging hitman Danny (Waltz) who must train a young prodigy and while she admitted how her character had the "agility to adapt" to certain scenarios, there were some "painful" moments in the story for her.

She told ScreenRant: "I think she has the agility to adapt. She's a bit of a chameleon, and she always has been, when she gets into a situation where she really believes that she has a future with this doctor in Belfast, it's a wake-up call when she realizes that she's just kind of a bit of a side salad. It's painful, and it hurts, and I think that when she's offered that affection and that care from Danny, her old friend, she feels somewhat slighted, because she really doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for her, and she feels like she's been cast aside."

In the film, Anata is not a killer but simply an old friend of Danny's who is just along for the ride, and Lucy found it "so easy" to work with her co-stars because of the freedom she felt on set.

She added: "I think they have that in common, where they both feel like they have a lot of potential, but they've kind of maybe gone past their prime for how other people see them. So, obviously, working with Christoph was so easy because it just kind of lets you do whatever it is that you're doing, and doesn't get in the way and interfere. And I can't say that about all artists. [Laughs] So we did that moment after they were in the club, on the stairs a couple of times. It's a nice feeling to know that you can be vulnerable and be fully sitting in that character with somebody that's very safe."