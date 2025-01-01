Anjelica Huston reconnected with ex Jack Nicholson during wildfires

Anjelica Huston reconnected with her ex Jack Nicholson during the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Addams Family star and Jack had a famously tempestuous on-off 17 year relationship that ended in 1990 when he fathered a child with another woman.

However, she says the 87-year-old Chinatown star called to check she had a place to stay after she was forced to flee her home during the wildfires that hit LA last month.

"I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was all right, and if I had someplace I was staying," Huston told The Guardian. "That's the bottom line with he and I - when the chips are down, he's there."

Although her home was endangered in the fires that destroyed homes across parts of Los Angeles in January, Angelica's home was not harmed in the end.

Explaining her unusual relationship with her ex, Huston added: "I loved him. I think in the world that I was living in, it wasn't disrespectful. It was how he was, and it wasn't so personal. I think as soon as I clocked that, it was all right, I knew how to protect myself. It didn't make me happy, but I knew what I was doing.

"I did what I wanted to do, and I did it with sureness. If I wanted something, I knew how to go after it, so it wasn't as though anything was being done to me. I wasn't a wilting flower."