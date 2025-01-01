Andrew Scott recalls suffering medical emergency at past SAG Awards show

Andrew Scott has recounted how he suffered a medical emergency at a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards show five years ago.

The Irish actor attended the 2025 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in Ripley.

But despite losing to Colin Farrell for The Penguin, Scott likely had a much better time at this year's event than he did at the one held back in January 2020, when he was in the running for his role as The Priest in the TV series Fleabag.

"I was beside Phoebe (Waller-Bridge, Fleabag creator) and Laura Dern had just won Best Supporting Actress and we were standing up," he recalled to Variety on the red carpet. "I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate."

And by the time Dern was giving her acceptance speech for Marriage Story, Scott was taking off his tuxedo.

"I was in the back (of the room)... writhing around in agony," the 48-year-old remembered.

Scott had passed a kidney stone before so realised what was happening, though someone in the audience called an ambulance for him.

Accordingly, The Pursuit of Love star wouldn't reveal what happened to the kidney stone, which is a hard mass of minerals and salts that form in the kidneys.

"That's too much," he sighed. "People don't need to know about that. It was grisly."