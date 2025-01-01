Isabella Rossellini 'very worried' for Pope Francis

Italian actress Isabella Rossellini is "very worried" for Pope Francis amid his hospitalisation.

Backstage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the actress expressed her concerns about the 88-year-old pontiff, who is currently in critical condition in Rome's Gemelli Hospital with double pneumonia and a "mild" kidney problem.

"We are very, very worried for our pope. We love this Pope, Papa Francesco. We wish him well and that he recovers," she told reporters, according to Deadline.

Rossellini's comment came shortly after she acknowledged the leader of the Catholic Church's condition during the ceremony when she introduced a montage of her papal thriller Conclave alongside co-stars John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes and Sergio Castellitto.

"First of all, we would like to wish Pope Francis a quick recovery," she said at the top of the introduction.

Conclave depicts the aftermath of a Pope's death and follows the cardinals as they vote for his successor.

During the backstage interview, Rossellini, 72, explained that Italians are familiar with the debates within the Catholic Church.

"As Italians, we are familiar, more familiar than maybe foreigners, with the debate within the church that are very similar to the debate in every society: the role of the gays, conservative, progressive, the role of women," she said, reports Variety. "So Sergio and I were more familiar, maybe than all of you, but we don't know exactly what happens during the conclave. The film reveals the possible debates."

She then went on to translate for fellow Italian Castellitto, who added, "For us that live in Rome, to live at a few metres, few yards from the Pope is to have a much closer relationship. We see the helicopter leaving his place: 'Oh, is the Pope flying off today and coming back!' So, our relationship as Italians to the Pope is much closer. I repeat, I really wish him well."

Rossellini, Castellitto, Fiennes and Lithgow took home the night's biggest prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, just a week after Conclave won Best Film at the BAFTAs.

It is up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and acting awards for Rossellini and Fiennes, on 2 March.