Jamie Lee Curtis claims Colin Farrell gave her Covid-19 at Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly called out Colin Farrell for giving her Covid-19 while presenting him with an award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday.

The Halloween actress made the declaration when she presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

As she opened the envelope and saw Farrell's name, she said, "And the Actor goes to... the man who gave me Covid at the Golden Globes: Colin Farrell."

The Irish actor addressed Curtis's claim when he took to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to accept the award for The Penguin.

"Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f**king gave it to me! So I was just spreading the love," he insisted.

The Last Showgirl actress had to drop out of several events during the 2023 awards season - including the Critics Choice Awards - after catching the virus at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Farrell and his Banshees of Inisherin co-star Gleeson also dropped out of going to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19. Days before, they had attended the Golden Globes, where Farrell won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and Gleeson was nominated for his supporting performance.

The Phone Booth star has won a slew of awards this season for playing Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, in the TV miniseries, which follows on from the 2022 film The Batman. In addition to his SAG statuette, he has also won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Irish Film & Television Award.