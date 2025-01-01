Karla Sofía Gascón breaks silence on Oscars return

Karla Sofía Gascón has spoken out after it was confirmed she will attend the 2025 Oscars.

The Spanish star, 52, had dropped out of attending the glitzy awards after historic tweets resurfaced to throw a dark cloud over her Best Actress campaign.

She plays the lead role in Netflix's musical drama Emilia Pérez and has already made history as the first trans actress to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar.

After her problematic tweets resurfaced, Gascón pulled out of attending the ceremony as the controversy overshadowed her work.

But speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the star shared her relief over the fact she had been allowed to double back on her cancellation plans to attend the ceremony this weekend.

She told the outlet, "I'm not sure how I feel, but I'm grateful to be back... I'm grateful to all those who've believed in me - to Netflix, the production company and my colleagues."

She added, "We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago."

Emilia Pérez has been a darling of the awards circuit - with cast and crew alike nominated for a range of awards including BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

Co-star Zoe Saldaña, who plays Rita Mora Castro in the film, has done well during the awards season - scooping Best Supporting Actress gongs at BAFTA, Cannes, Critics Choice, Golden Globes and more.

The movie itself has been steeped in controversy since it was released - with critics and audiences slamming the production, which is set in Mexico, for failing to cast Mexicans in the roles.