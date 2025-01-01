Colin Farrell 'in no rush' to do second season of The Penguin

Colin Farrell has insisted he isn't champing at the bit to do a second season of The Penguin.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday night, Farell picked up the latest in a stream of honours for his work as the villainous eponymous character in the hit show.

"I don't want it," he told Variety. "I don't not want it. We all left it in the ring. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is. So I'm in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it.

"Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves' cinematic universe and it's a good idea, I'm open to it," he concluded. "But it's not something concerning me."

Farrell is expected to appear in Reeves' The Batman sequel but says so far, Reeves hasn't shared details with him. "He keeps his cards to his chest," Farrell shared.

In another post-SAG round table interview, DC Studios co-chiefs Peter Safran and James Gunn said of a second season, "We don't know. There are a lot of moving pieces - probably most important Colin himself."