Alec Baldwin threatens comedian after sick prank

Alec Baldwin has threatened violence to a Donald Trump impersonator who taunted him about the Rust shooting.

"I'd snap your f**king neck in half," the actor responded to a vile tirade about the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins.

Jason Scoop was in character as President Trump in the video posted to social media when he began to taunt the actor as he unloaded luggage from the back of an SUV in front of his New York City home.

"Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon 'cause I wanna be friends, right? I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring," Scoop said.

Scoop then held up a large ring and repeatedly instructed Baldwin to kiss it.

"Well, Alec, if you don't want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood - you can call it first-degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good. She's looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. 'Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.'"

Cinematographer Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off on set.

"You realise my kids live in this building?" Baldwin finally responded. "I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f**king neck in half. You know that, don't you?"

The father of eight then got back to unpacking his car.