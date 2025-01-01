Jana Kramer admits she had plastic surgery to stop her ex cheating

Jana Kramer has admitted she underwent a breast augmentation to try to hang on to her alleged cheating ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

"My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me," the One Tree Hill alum shared during Monday's episode of her Whine Down podcast.

"I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I'm like, 'I look nothing like them,'" Kramer claimed, referring to former US footballer Caussin.

"I thought about it for a while, like, maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn't cheat or he'd find me sexier or something like that."

Kramer has previously opened up about her messy relationship with Caussin, alleging the retired NFL star cheated on her with more than a dozen women while they were married from 2015 to 2021.

The actor and country singer cited the reason for her and Caussin's split as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery".

She received primary custody of their two children, Jolie, nine, and Jace, six.

Kramer, who also appeared in Friday Night Lights and Entourage, is set to star in the upcoming film drama, The One, alongside Martin Sheen.