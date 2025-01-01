Kylie Jenner pays for funeral of late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero - report

Kylie Jenner will pay for funeral costs and other expenses for her late friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, according to multiple outlets.

Guerrero died unexpectedly last week at the age of 34.

His sister Gris Guerrero announced his passing but did not reveal a cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," she wrote to a GoFundMe page. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."

Gris added, "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly."

Jenner had worked with Guerrero for more than four years. His celebrity client list also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and Jessica Alba. He was travelling with Jennifer Lopez in the days leading up to his death.

Earlier this month, Jenner posted an Instagram pic of herself and Guerrero relaxing on a bed as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Back in January, they were together in Paris for Fashion Week.

"My heart breaks for Kylie," Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian noted on Instagram. "Our glam fam means the world to us.

"We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and make-up has led us to meet some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends.

"So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed."