Tony Hawk 'wishes' Kurt Cobain could have met their grandson

Tony Hawk "wishes" Kurt Cobain was alive to meet their "wondrous" grandson.

The legendary skateboarder's son Riley Hawk married the late Nirvana frontman's daughter Frances Bean Cobain in 2023, with the couple welcoming a son named Ronin last September.

In a recent post on his Instagram Stories, Tony shared a ticket stub from a Nirvana concert he attended in Houston, Texas back in October 1991.

"Went straight from S.U.A.S. event at Houston skatepark to this concert in 1991. It was as transformative as live music can be. We all experienced something rare and powerful that night," he reflected in the caption. "The world would never be the same."

Tony went on to express his sadness that Kurt, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 1994, never got to see Frances or her own son grow up.

"I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become," the 56-year-old mused. "Meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild."

Last week, Tony also revealed how he plans to pass on his love of skateboarding to his grandson.

"What happens when all of your kids can skate on their own and no longer rely on you to give them rides? You wait until they have their own kids. Circles (wheels?) of life," he wrote alongside a photo of him holding Ronin while sitting on a skateboard.

The infant's face was concealed with a baby emoji.

Riley and Frances started dating in 2021.