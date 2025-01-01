Halle Berry and Naomi Watts to appear in Oprah Winfrey's 'menopause revolution' special

Halle Berry and Naomi Watts are to headline Oprah Winfrey's upcoming TV special focused on the "menopause revolution".

On Monday, producers from ABC announced that the media mogul will host a one-off interview titled An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution.

Alongside medical experts, the conversation will feature appearances from actress-advocate Berry, actress and Dare I Say It author Watts, comedy star Leanne Morgan, and journalist/women's health advocate Maria Shriver.

In a statement, Winfrey recalled how confused she felt when she first started experiencing menopause symptoms.

"When I was around 48 years old, I thought I was dying and went from doctor to doctor trying to understand why my heart was racing, and did not receive any answers until I picked up a book and read how heart palpitations can be a symptom indicating a change is coming to your body," the 71-year-old said.

"This show starts the revolution of answers for millions of women throughout this country. We discuss what you need to know to best advocate for yourself when it comes to mental health, sleep, weight, sex and your brain so we can ultimately see how freeing menopause can be in your life, with the best yet to come."

Meanwhile, producers noted that they wanted to shine a light on menopause as it is still considered to be a "traditionally taboo" topic for many women.

"As women strive to understand and openly discuss the changes that impact every cell of their bodies, and new research shows women as young as 35 starting to show symptoms of perimenopause, Winfrey brings together a panel of renowned medical experts and leading voices to discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause before a live studio audience," a summary reads. "Featured will be a group of women from all walks of life who have experienced a wide array of midlife transitions, as well as experts who explore the physical and neurological changes that occur during this life stage - a change that impacts every woman."

An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution will air on 31 March on ABC and via Disney+ and Hulu the following day.