Nikki Glaser refuses to approach Taylor Swift at events

Nikki Glaser declined the opportunity to meet Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Last year, the comedian revealed in an interview with People that she had spent "close to $100,000" on seeing 22 of the popstar's Eras Tour shows over the past two years.

But despite being a die-hard Swiftie, during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Nikki told host Dax Shepard that she has no desire to meet the Anti-Hero singer anytime soon.

"Everyone wants a piece. I will never be the one to be like, 'Excuse me' - ever," she said. "It's almost rude, what I do when I'm in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won't even look her way."

Nikki went on to recall how friends urged her to introduce herself to Swift at the recent Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Comedy Album category. Ultimately, Dave Chappelle won the prize for The Dreamer.

"There's no way that she's dying for that on a night like this where everyone's doing it and, of course, she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down," the 40-year-old explained. "I just don't want to take someone's energy away that I require their energy to be put into making great music. That's what I don't want, her to make a less great song 'cause she had to be like, 'Nice to meet you,' and hold me as I'm crying. No, we don't need that. I can't bother her."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nikki jokingly admitted that it was the "biggest gift of my life" when she met Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys.

Despite hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards last month, the stand-up star still experiences imposter syndrome when she attends high-profile events.

"I feel like I don't belong there. I don't want people even noticing me to go like, 'Why is she here?' Even though I was nominated for a Grammy. But I didn't win," she continued. "I was so mad I didn't win, only because I wanted to bring my Grammy to hold it (and) be like, 'I belong.' I just wanted to have a reason to be there."