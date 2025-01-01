Rachel Zegler chalks Snow White backlash up to 'passion'

Rachel Zegler believes the backlash over her Snow White live-action remake is down to fans' "passion" for the original.

The upcoming live-action remake has been subject to major backlash, first over Zegler's casting as the title character and then for her remarks about the 1937 original being "dated".

In a cover interview for Vogue Mexico, the West Side Story actress said she interprets the furore as fans of the original simply being overprotective.

"I interpret people's sentiments towards this film as passion," Zegler told the publication in Spanish. "What an honour to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We're not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best."

The online outrage began as soon as Zegler, 23, was cast in the role due to her Colombian heritage. The backlash came to a head during 2022's D23 Expo, when the actress called the original "dated" and claimed Prince Charming "literally stalks" Snow White.

The actress, who has spoken out about the trolling she endured on social media at that time, insisted to Vogue Mexico that her new film blends the original storyline with modern updates.

"It's very important for the audience to know that Disney has found this beautiful and delicate equilibrium between the 1937 animated classic that everyone knows and loves, and at the same time, presents it to this new generation," she added.

Snow White will be released in cinemas on 21 March.