Deadpool creator calls for Marvel boss Kevin Feige to step down

Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld has called for Marvel boss Kevin Feige to step down over the box office performance of Captain America: Brave New World.

Marvel executives have suffered a slump in fortunes since 2019's Avengers: Endgame and most of its recent releases have experienced a significant drop in box office takings between its first and second weekends.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role for the first time, fell by 68% at the box office this weekend, marking the third-biggest drop week-on-week after The Marvels (78%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (70%).

Liefeld took to X on Monday night to share those results and call for Feige's exit, writing, "Get Feige off the mound. He's spent."

He then posted a screengrab of an article which pointed out that eight MCU films have experienced a drop greater than 62.2% in 3.5 years.

"MCU is on an extended downside," he captioned the post. "This is beyond a trend, it's become the norm. If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing."

He continued, "8 movies crash over the last 3 years. Don't we want better movies? You get the curiosity crowd then plunge."

There have been some exceptions to Marvel's post-Endgame slump, notably Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

There are two more Marvel films to come this year - Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps - and the next two Avengers films are being shot back-to-back in London this summer.

Liefeld's posts come shortly after he claimed Feige "does not treat comic book creators well" on his Robservations podcast earlier this month. He claimed that the executive snubbed him on the red carpet of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in July, among other perceived slights that have resulted in him cutting ties with the studio.