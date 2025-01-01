Colin Jost trawled through dumpsters looking for Scarlett Johansson's ring

Colin Jost once combed through dumpsters looking for Scarlett Johansson's engagement ring.

The Saturday Night Live star has revealed he once searched through New York City dumpsters after his wife lost her ring.

"My wife actually lost her engagement ring," Colin recalled during an episode of his show Pop Culture Jeopardy!, explaining that Scarlett had thought she "accidentally threw it in the trash".

The 42-year-old continued, "I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash."

The comedian then revealed that although he could not find the ring in the bins, all was not lost.

"I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket,'" Colin quipped. "It was a great day for me."

Colin and the Black Widow star, 40, have been married since October 2020 and have a three-year-old son, Cosmo. Scarlett also has a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The comedy star's anecdote comes days after he reacted to a risqué joke about Scarlett during his annual "joke swap" with co-star Michael Che on SNL in December last year.

"Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu," Colin said at the time, reading out a joke written by Michael during the skit. "I've been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."

The camera then panned to Scarlett who appeared to be shocked.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Colin said of the joke, "I was, obviously, surprised by everything, but they gave her a heads-up. They were like, 'Hey, would you be OK if Michael made a little, like, kind of vagina joke at some point?'"