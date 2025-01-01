Zoë Kravitz still cares 'very much' for ex-fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has revealed she still cares "very much" for ex-fiancé Channing Tatum.

The actress and filmmaker has opened up about her relationship with the Magic Mike star after they called off their engagement late last year.

Weeks before their split became public, Zoë released her directorial debut, Blink Twice, which stars Channing.

In a new cover interview with Elle, the 36-year-old was asked if the breakup had affected her feelings about the film.

"Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," the 36-year-old replied.

"Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened," she continued of working with the 44-year-old actor. "I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

The Big Little Lies actress then went on to gush about Channing's career.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," Zoë told the publication. "He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Zoë cast Channing in the lead role of the thriller in the summer of 2021, and they began dating later that year. They then became engaged in October 2023.

It was first reported that they had called it quits in September last year.