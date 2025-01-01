Robert Pattinson 'is unlikely to star in The Brave and the Bold'

Robert Pattinson is "very unlikely" to star in 'The Brave and the Bold'.

The 38-year-old actor played Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' in 2022 - but James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, has confirmed that Robert is unlikely to reprise the role in the upcoming movie, which centres on the father and son dynamics of Batman and Robin.

James, 58, told Variety: "I wouldn’t rule anything out. He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet]."

In 2022, Warner Bros hired James and Peter Safran to become co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. And James has confirmed that they're busily working on creating a long-term plan for the DC characters.

The filmmaker - who has already enjoyed huge success with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise - explained: "These questions become headlines because they say, ‘Have you ever talked about this?’

"We’ve talked about literally every permutation on the way to come into this job, in terms of how were we going to handle it, what actors were going to continue over, what were we going to merge. We’ve talked about everything.

"Have we ever talked about Grant Gustin [star of the CW series ‘The Flash’]? Yeah. Have we ever talked about Robert Pattinson? Yeah. We’ve talked about all those things. But serious conversations? No."

James also insisted that his overarching approach to filmmaking has never changed - even though he has a more senior role at DC.

The director shared: "We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can. No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a s***.

"I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today."

James and Peter have overseen an overhaul at DC, and Peter recently insisted that the brand has a healthy future.

The 59-year-old studio executive explained that he wants to create a united DC universe, acknowledging that the old approach had "chipped away at the identity of the brand".

Peter said: "The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story … the result was not one DCU but many.

"This fracture proved very challenging to consumers and it chipped away at the identity of the brand."

Peter also confirmed that they already have lots of projects in the works.

He shared: "We’ve unified the brand, we’ve greenlit five theatrical films, made three live action series, and are producing five animated series."