Working with Chris Pratt was a dream come true, says Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown fulfilled a dream by working with Chris Pratt.

The 21-year-old actress stars alongside Chris, 45, in 'The Electric State', the new sci-fi comedy film, and Millie has revealed that she relished the experience of working with the Hollywood star, having first met him "many, many, many years ago".

Speaking about her experience of working with Chris, Millie told 'Extra': "I actually met him at an awards show many, many, many years ago, and I remember freaking out and going, ‘Oh, my God! That's Chris Pratt!’ To be able to - years, years, years forward - to work alongside him is a dream come true."

The new Netflix movie is loosely based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stalenhag.

Chris has admitted that he enjoyed getting to know Millie - who is married to actor Jake Bongiovi - while they were working together on 'The Electric State'.

The film star said: "She was in young love, engaged to be married to Jake - now of course they’re married. And it was just awesome to see them be super young and in love.

"She’s like a mother to all of these cats and dogs and goats and chickens and bunnies and llamas. I swear to God, she was like bringing a petting zoo with her every day [to set]."

Chris also enjoyed the experience of shooting 'The Electric State', describing the film as "very nostalgic".

The actor explained: "It’s amazing, the film - even though it’s set in an alternate reality, it’s very nostalgic.

"You’ve got the pop culture and the music. The way that the movie is cut together, it feels like a movie from that time - and then of course, the wardrobe and the looks and the swagger and the vocabulary."

Meanwhile, Millie previously admitted that her experience of fame hasn't always been easy.

The actress has starred on the hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things' since 2016, but Millie admits there are some downsides to being famous and successful.

Asked what advice she'd give to her younger self, Millie told Glamour: "I’d say, hold on. You are going to go on a crazy ride! Try and remember who you are and not the people around you. People come and go into your life and they can negatively and positively influence it.

"Understand that the only person you can hold on to is yourself, and don't lose yourself in that. Because it's so easy to, in this industry, especially at a young age. I got the brunt of it.

"I always wanted to be an actor. I always wanted to be in 'Stranger Things'. Those were the things I wanted. But there was stuff that I didn’t ask for."