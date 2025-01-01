Chris Pratt discusses brother-in-law's naked White Lotus scene

Chris Pratt has recounted the moment he watched his brother-in-law strip off on The White Lotus.

The 45-year-old actor is married to 35-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger - the older sister of 31-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger.

This month, fans of the HBO series The White Lotus were shocked to see Patrick participate in a full-frontal scene on the smash murder-mystery show.

Admitting he didn't flinch at the scene, Pratt told E! News, "I know where my eyes went - I'm not blood-related to him, I was looking at that d**k, bro."

He continued, "No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he's a physical specimen, but also he's a really solid actor, because the character he's playing is completely different than who he is."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to praise his brother-in-law's acting skills, gushing, "He created a character. And it feels natural and good.

"I've been telling everybody for years, I've been telling him as well, I really think we're entering a decade of Patrick."

He added that the younger actor, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, has skills away from the cameras too, explaining, "I've been watching him, he's just been working hard.

"He's actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything. He's super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."