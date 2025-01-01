Millie Bobby Brown reveals Pamela Anderson is inspiration for new appearance

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she has Pamela Anderson to thank for her new look.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things actress turned heads this week when she attended an awards show and a premiere sporting a glamorous new appearance.

The star has now shared that she has taken style inspiration from Baywatch legend Anderson, 57, for her new look.

Opening up to Extra, she said, "She's an icon. A lot of these references I am pulling are her."

The pair crossed paths at the 2025 SAG Award last weekend, leaving Brown starstruck, as she confessed to the outlet, "It was really great to meet her."

The British actress also shared her surprise over the attention her new appearance has attracted - as many fans have been stunned to see her swap out her natural brown hair for glossy blonde locks.

She said, "People really responded... I guess it can be quite jarring! I love when I see people change their hair colour... It's fun... It's been different to change it up."

She also shared her disappointment at turning 21 earlier this month, declaring, "I thought I would (feel) taller, more roots in my hair - nothing."

Brown's new film, The Electric State - which sees her co-starring alongside Chris Pratt and directed by Avenger's directors The Russo Brothers - is set to release on Netflix on 14 March.